Morecambe Carnival organisers say a large wooden carnival sculpture has gone missing and are appealing for its return.

The MC19 I LOVE MC sculpture was sited near The Midland hotel in Morecambe and was a sculpture with giant letters carved out of wood.

If anyone has information on the whereabouts of the sculpture please contact the Morecambe Carnival team via Facebook or call the Aqua Engineering office on tel: 01524 66512.