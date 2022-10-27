Appeal for information after vandals scrawl graffiti on side of Scout building in Lancaster

A picture of the graffiti was posted on Facebook with a message from Simon Hester saying: “Someone has done this to our Scout building on the Giant Axe field.“Its sickening really as we will now have to spend money to have it removed.

"Money we would rather spend on the youth who use our Scout Group.“It happened on Wednesday, (October 26) between 11am and 5.30pm.“If anyone might know who did this please private message me or let the police know.”

Contact 101 with log number LANCSPE-22792 with any information.

Graffiti has been scrawled on the side of the Scout building at the Giant Axe field in Lancaster. Picture by Simon Hester.