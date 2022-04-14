Appeal after youths seen messing around with boat in Morecambe
Police are asking people to be on their guard after youths were seen on a boat along Marine Road East in Morecambe on Sunday April 10 at 6.15pm.
By Michelle Blade
Thursday, 14th April 2022, 10:28 am
The youths had taken the cover off and had tried to start the engine before being challenged and ran off.Police are making enquiries to establish the identity of the youths.If you see anyone acting suspiciously, please call 101 at the time the incident is happening.Report crime and incidents and contact officers through the website here