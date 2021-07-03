Appeal after suspected stolen bicycle is seized by police in Lancaster

Lancaster Police have appealed for information from the public after a bicycle was seized today.

By Gordon Mccully
Saturday, 3rd July 2021, 5:05 pm
The suspected stolen bicycle

Lancaster Police tweeted: "Following the arrest of a male for burglary in Lancaster early this morning, the Raleigh bicycle pictured was seized as it’s suspected to be stolen. If you have any information then please contact Police on 101 quoting log number 0313 of the 3rd July 2021."