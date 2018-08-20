Appeal after 17-year-old stabbed in Lancaster

Police are appealing for witnesses after a 17-year-old was stabbed in Lancaster.

Emergency services were called to Hala Road, close to Bargain Booze, at 11pm on Thursday August 16 where the boy was found with two stab wounds.

He was taken to Lancaster Royal Infirmary where he was treated for his injuries – which were not life threatening.

Det Insp Andy Ellis, of Lancashire Constabulary’s Public Protection Unit, said: “We believe there were a number of teenagers in the area at the time this incident took place.

“It is a busy area and we would ask anyone who saw what happened, or has any information which could help our investigation, to make contact with us.”

A 16-year-old has been arrested on suspicion of wounding.

Anyone with information is asked to call 01524 596447 or 101 quoting log 1726 of August 16.

Alternatively you can call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or report online at lancashire.police.uk/reportonline