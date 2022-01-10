Ambulance caught speeding at 100mph on M6
An ambulance driver was stopped by police after he was caught reaching speeds of up to 100 mph on the M6 last night (Sunday, January 9).
Officers with Cumbria Police pulled the private ambulance over on the northbound carriageway at Penrith after it was spotted speeding between 90mph and 100mph.
Police confirmed the ambulance was on its return leg and was not transporting any passengers or operating blue lights.
Officers discovered the driver was not trained or authorised to utilise exemptions, and were reported for speeding.
It is thanks to our loyal readers that we can continue to provide the trusted news, analysis and insight that matters to you.
For unlimited access to our unrivalled local reporting, you can take out a subscription HERE and help support the work of our dedicated team of reporters.