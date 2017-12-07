Ambassadors learn how to tackle violence

Forty White Ribbon ambassadors appointed as male road models to help tackle domestic abuse learnt the latest ways to combat male violence against women and girls.

This was part of 16 days of action against domestic abuse and Lancashire’s commitment as the first White Ribbon County, the Lancashire Police and Crime Commissioner’s office said.

Taking in representatives from the Commissioner’s Office, the County Council, Unitary and Borough authorities alongside the Council for Voluntary Services and health bodies, the workshop looked at efforts already being taken to highlight the issue and what other actions Ambassadors could take.

Between April 2016 and March 2017, there were 25,383 domestic abuse incidents and 10,629 domestic abuse crimes reported to the police in Lancashire. Speaking at the training session, Police and Crime Commissioner Clive Grunshaw said: “My office has held White Ribbon status since April 2015, so seeing Lancashire become the first White Ribbon County this year has been an important achievement.

“There’s a lot of original and inspiring work already happening around the county and some fantastic suggestions coming out of the workshop so I can’t wait to see where the campaign goes from here.”