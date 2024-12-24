All the dogs seized by Lancashire Police in 2024 from XL Bullies and Pit bulls to Collies and Cocker Spaniels
There were a number of serious dog attacks in the county in 2024, including a 53-year-old Accrington man who was mauled to death by an XL Bully at his home in August.
The now-banned breed was involved in two other attacks which saw members of the public taken to hospital after they were bitten in Preston and Blackpool streets.
Of the 300 dogs seized by Lancashire Police in the past 12 months, 113 were XL Bullies and another was an XL Bully and Shar Pei mix. In addition, there were a further 9 ‘suspected XL Bullies’ seized, whose exact breeds were not confirmed.
But it wasn’t just XL Bullies to blame for the high number of dog attacks across Lancashire this year.
Other bull breeds ranked among the most commonly seized by police, including 19 pocket bullies, 24 defined as ‘pit bull types’, and a number of Staffies - including 12 purebreds and 15 crossbreeds.
It’s important to note that not all the dogs seized by Lancashire Police were due to attacks. Many were seized after being deemed dangerous, but others were seized out of concern for their welfare.
For instance, Lancashire Police often work alongside the RSPCA to investigate reports of cruelty. In these cases, the police dog unit will seize dogs which might be at risk of harm or neglect.
Unfortunately, we do not have the details for individual cases, but we do have the data on the number of dogs and breeds seized by Lancashire Police between November 2023 and October 2024.
The 300 dogs seized in Lancashire this year
The most seized breeds in Lancashire this year were as follows:
XL Bullies - 113 - plus 9 suspected XL Bullies and 1 XL Bully/Shar Pei mix
‘Pit bull types’ - 24 (undefined)
Pocket Bullies - 19
Staffies - 12 purebreeds and 15 crossbreeds
Belgian Malinois - 7 including 1 puppy
German Shepherds - 6 purebreeds and 3 crossbreeds (Huskies and Malamute)
American Bulldog - 6 including 1 crossbreed
Cane Corso - 6 including 1 Rottweiler cross
English Bulldog - 4
French Bulldogs - 4
Doberman - 3
Cocker Spaniel - 3
Rottweiler - 2
Rhodesian Ridgeback crosses - 2 (1 crossed with a Great Dane and another with a Staffie)
Patterdale Terrier - 2
Collies - 2
English Bull Terrier - 2
Whippets - 2
Other dogs seized in Lancashire include one each of the following breeds...
Dogo Argentino (BANNED), Bedlington Terrier, Labrador, Border Terrier, Boxer/Great Dane cross, Dachshund, Lurcher, Husky, Mastiff/Bulldog cross, Miniature Schnauzer, Papillon, Perro de Presa Canario, Saluki, Pug, Shar Pei, Turkish Kangal and a Retriever cross.
In the UK, it’s against the law to own certain types of dog. These are the:
- Pit Bull Terrier
- Japanese Tosa
- Dogo Argentino
- Fila Brasileiro
- XL Bully