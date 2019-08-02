Air ambulance called as Morecambe police respond to collision at Hale Carr Cemetery

Morecambe police are responding to a collision at Hale Carr Cemetary.



Witnesses report seeing several police cars enter the cemetery on Hale Carr Lane, where a white car has reportedly crashed into a tree.

The Air Ambulance taking off from Hale Carr Cemetery.

Lancashire Constabulary confirmed that they were responding to a collision, and said that there had been minor injuries.

READ MORE >>> New homes in Lancaster and Carnforth would require three new primary schools, report reveals

Four people and a baby were reportedly in the white car, which is thought to have crashed into a tree in the cemetery after the group visited a graveside.

An air ambulance was deployed, but it is thought to have left the scene without a casualty.

The car has now been towed away.

The wrecked white car has now been towed from the scene.