A missing 14-year-old schoolgirl wearing a grey wig has been found by police in Morecambe

A 14-year-old schoolgirl from Yorkshire has been found by police in Morecambe.

Teenager Abbie-Lea Bolshaw had been missing for four days after disappearing from her home in Doncaster on Sunday, July 21.

Police in Yorkshire believed Abbie-Lea might have travelled to Lancashire or Cumbria, and a missing person's appeal was circulated around the two counties.

Yesterday evening, officers in Morecambe located the young girl, who had changed her appearance by donning a grey wig.

A police spokesman said: "Missing teenager Abbie-Lea Bolshaw has been found safe and well this evening (Wednesday, July 24) in the Morecambe area.

"A massive thank you to everyone who shared our appeal to find her!"

Abbie-Lea Bolshaw, 14, from Doncaster, has been found safe and well in the Morecambe area

She had last been seen in an Asda supermarket in Doncaster on Sunday afternoon, where CCTV images showed the blonde-haired teen wearing a grey wig.