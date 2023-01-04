A double crash, plenty of 'stings' and a runaway driver: A week on Lancashire's roads

It’s not been a Happy New Year on Lancashire’s roads.
Road police patrols have been busy cracking down on driving misdemeanors across the county, including stopping one vehicle which crashed on the motorway, carried on and crashed again.
There have also been good examples of a ‘copper’s nose’ – where an officer has an intuition something isn’t right – and this week, it’s lead to a driver being taken off the road for no licence, no tax, no insurance, and drug offences.
For more on what’s been happening on the regions highways and byways, click on the pages below.
1. "Suspicious car"
Preston residents alerted police to this suspicious car.
Patrols found it driving on false plates and it was 'stung' to stop it - but the car carried on along the A6 before it was boxed in by police vehicles.
The driver was arrested for a series of offences, including dangerous driving , driving while disqualified, failing to stop, burglary, stalking and drugs.
Photo: Lancs Police
2. Double crash
This vehicle crashed on the M61 in bad weather conditions, but continued in a dangerous state until crashing again on the M6 at Lancaster services, disabling the vehicle completely.
The driver was arrested for being unfit through drugs, having no licence and for the possession of controlled drugs.
Photo: Lancs Police
3. Vauxhall Corsa
This Vauxhall Corsa in Holmrook Road, Preston, was the third 'no insurance' stop of Monday night for patrol HO30.
The driver was issued with six penalty points and a £300 fine.
Photo: Lancs Police
4. Insurance issues
This Toyota Aygo was stopped off New Hall Lane, Preston. The driver believed he could drive the vehicle third party using his own insurance.
Unfortunately this was not the case and he was reported.
He will be issued with six penalty points and a £300 fine.
Photo: Lancs Police