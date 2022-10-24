News you can trust since 1837
53-year-old woman fined at Lancaster Magistrates' Court for racial abuse

A 53-year-old woman who used racially offensive language aboard a train has been convicted at Lancaster Magistrates’ Court of a public order offence.

By Michelle Blade
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 24th Oct 2022, 11:09am

BTP Lancashire @BTPLancs said on Twitter: “A 53-year old woman from #Glasgow has been convicted at #Lancaster Magistrates’ Court of a racially-aggravated public order offence.

"She used racially offensive language aboard a train, distressing passengers.

"She was ordered to pay a fine of £54 plus £134 court costs.”

Lancaster Railway Station.

The maximum penalty for racially aggravated public order is six months' imprisonment, an unlimited fine or both.