53-year-old woman fined at Lancaster Magistrates' Court for racial abuse
A 53-year-old woman who used racially offensive language aboard a train has been convicted at Lancaster Magistrates’ Court of a public order offence.
BTP Lancashire @BTPLancs said on Twitter: “A 53-year old woman from #Glasgow has been convicted at #Lancaster Magistrates’ Court of a racially-aggravated public order offence.
"She used racially offensive language aboard a train, distressing passengers.
"She was ordered to pay a fine of £54 plus £134 court costs.”
The maximum penalty for racially aggravated public order is six months' imprisonment, an unlimited fine or both.