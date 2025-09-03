A 45-year-old man has been charged with impersonating a police officer.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Daniel Millican, 45, of Thrushgill Drive, Halton, Lancaster, was arrested and charged on Monday with impersonating a police officer contrary to section 90 of the Police Act 1996.

Daniel Millican, 45, of Thrushgill Drive, Halton, Lancaster, was arrested and charged on Monday with impersonating a police officer contrary to section 90 of the Police Act 1996.

A spokeperson for the Lancs Are Police said: “Further details at this time can not be provided however we will update you after the trial.”

He will appear at Lancaster Magistrates Court later this month.