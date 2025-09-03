Breaking
45-year-old Lancashire man charged with impersonating a police officer
A 45-year-old man has been charged with impersonating a police officer.
Daniel Millican, 45, of Thrushgill Drive, Halton, Lancaster, was arrested and charged on Monday with impersonating a police officer contrary to section 90 of the Police Act 1996.
A spokeperson for the Lancs Are Police said: “Further details at this time can not be provided however we will update you after the trial.”
He will appear at Lancaster Magistrates Court later this month.