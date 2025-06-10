400 weapons surrendered in knife crime operation covering area including Lancaster and Morecambe
Officers across Lancashire’s West division (which includes the Lancaster, Wyre, Fylde and Blackpool districts) took part in Operation Sceptre from Monday May 19 to Sunday May 25.
Sceptre is a national awareness week that supports the work Lancashire Police carry out all year round to ensure residents are safe from knife crime.
In partnership with the Violence Reduction Network and other key partners, Lancashire Police undertook a variety of operational and engagement activities, aimed at early intervention, education and enforcement.
Across the division, seven knife surrender bins were emptied, with 406 weapons surrendered.
Other activity included:
*36 shops subjected to test purchasing operations, in collaboration with Trading Standards. Of all 36, three failed, selling a bladed article to our underage volunteers. They have been issued with a written warning, received further direction and will be subject to further testing.
*School inputs across the division to raise awareness of the impact of carrying a knife.
*149 stop and searches
*Plain Clothes targeted operation within the town centres
*High visibility patrols
Sgt Daniel Whitaker, from Lancashire’s Violence Reduction Network, said: “It has been great to see so many partners, businesses and communities engage with Sceptre.
“Knife crime is a serious issue nationally, and it is so important that we work together to make sure Lancashire stays a safe place to live, work and visit. By carrying a knife, or any other weapon, you are seriously increasing the risks of harm coming to yourself and others.
“Although the week of awareness is over, we will not stop our efforts to reduce knife crime and increase awareness of its dangers. If you, or someone you know, carries a weapon, please strongly consider using one of the seven knife bins across West division.”
You can find your nearest knife bin at:
*Carlisle Bridge, Lancaster, LA1 1SA
*Morecambe Bus Station, Central Drive, Morecambe, LA4 4DW
If you have any information about knife crime in your area, call 101 or report anonymously through the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.