33-year-old arrested on suspicion of GBH after teenager suffers fractured skull in attack

The assaults happened in the early hours of April 2 when an 18-year-old man was struck on the head from behind, suffering a fractured skull.

A 33-year-old man from Carnforth was arrested on suspicion of Section 18 Assault (GBH) yesterday afternoon (April 12). He remains in custody.

The teenage victim said he also saw a second man struck to the head.

