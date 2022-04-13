33-year-old arrested on suspicion of GBH after teenager suffers fractured skull in attack
A Carnforth man has been arrested after two people were viciously attacked in Accrington, leaving one victim with a fractured skull.
By Matthew Calderbank
Wednesday, 13th April 2022, 8:59 am
Updated
Wednesday, 13th April 2022, 9:21 am
The assaults happened in the early hours of April 2 when an 18-year-old man was struck on the head from behind, suffering a fractured skull.
A 33-year-old man from Carnforth was arrested on suspicion of Section 18 Assault (GBH) yesterday afternoon (April 12). He remains in custody.
The teenage victim said he also saw a second man struck to the head.