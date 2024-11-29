3,000+ organised crime suspects arrested in two years of major police operation

Lancashire Police’s pursuit of criminals has seen 3,067 arrests, and the seizure of 52,070 cannabis plants, 1,019kg of class A and class B drugs and more than £5m of cash in the two years since the launch of Operation Warrior.

Operation Warrior is Lancashire Constabulary’s countywide crackdown on organised crime supported by Police and Crime Commissioner, Clive Grunshaw.

The operation is dedicated to bringing more offenders to justice as well as stripping them of their cash, cars and other assets. Police have also safeguarded 860 vulnerable children and adults.

Operation Warrior targets both individuals and gangs involved in crime, as well as associated issues such as violence and intimidation, large scale drug supply, exploitation and fraud, all of which can cause serious harm to local communities.

Lancashire Constabulary’s head of serious crime & force intelligence bureau, Superintendent Graham Hill, said: “Over the past two years, we have made significant strides in tackling organised crime and the harm it inflicts on our communities. We remain committed to relentlessly targeting and dismantling these groups.

“We have been unwavering in our pursuit of those responsible for causing the most harm to our communities, and our efforts have led to a significant year on year increase in arrests, the seizure of drugs, cash, and assets worth £5m. I am very pleased with these results, but our work is not over.

“I would urge anyone with information about organised crime to come forward. That might include information about drug dealing, human trafficking, counterfeiting or exploitation. If you suspect something, help us to continue to do this important work and report it. You can do this by contacting us directly or reaching out anonymously to Crimestoppers."

Lancashire Police and Crime Commissioner, Clive Grunshaw said: "It's fantastic to see the continued results of Op Warrior, taking drugs off our streets, safeguarding vulnerable people and ensuring that crime gang suspects are arrested and brought to justice.

"Organised crime creates misery and fear in local communities which is why tackling this issue will be a key priority in my new Police and Crime Plan for Lancashire.

"I will continue to support the Constabulary to tackle serious and organised crime at full force and to strip crime gang members of their cash, cars and other assets.

"Through my Community Fund, I will reinvest money seized from criminals to support local projects aimed at preventing and reducing crime across the county.

"Op Warrior is making a real difference and I would encourage anyone in Lancashire to report suspicious activity, either directly to the police or, anonymously to Crimestoppers."

Anyone with information about organised crime can contact Lancashire Police online or by calling 101 or 999 in an emergency. Information can also be passed to independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111. Information leading to an arrest and conviction could lead to a reward of up to £1,000.

Organised crime includes:

•Trafficking – A sign that it is occurring could be a house being used by a large group of people or people calling at the house at all times of the day.

•Drugs supply – This often involves exploitation of the vulnerable and violence in local communities.

•Cyber crime – Fraudulent emails or phishing scams with the aim of getting personal details are often distributed by organised crime groups.

•Businesses crime – This can range from “chop shops” dismantling stolen cars for spare parts right through to businesses being used for money laundering.