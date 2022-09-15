28-year-old Scorton man faces trial for child sex charges
A man from Scorton has appeared before magistrates at Lancaster accused of raping and sexually assaulting a child.
By Michelle Blade
Thursday, 15th September 2022, 12:30 pm
Thomas Brown, 28, of Long Lane, Scorton was charged with 13 offences including sexual assault of a child x 5, causing or inciting a girl to engage in sexual activity, attempted rape of a girl, rape of a girl x 4 and others.
No plea was entered and Thomas Brown was given unconditional bail to appear at Preston Crown Court on October 7.