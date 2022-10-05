News you can trust since 1837
25mph on the hard shoulder of the M6, drug-driving and a man wanted on prison recall: Lancashire's roads this week

More bad and dangerous drivers have been taken off Lancashire’s roads this week.

By Catherine Musgrove
Wednesday, 5th October 2022, 12:30 pm

From an unusual case of a delivery driver ending up travelling at 25mph on the motorway hardsholder, to cloned vans and positive roadside drug tests, Lancashire’s patrols have been recording their work online.

Click on the pictures below to find out more about what’s been happening in the last seven days on the region’s highways and byways.

1. Vehicle seized

The driver of this Vauxhall Corsa was stopped by police patrols in Caton Road, Lancaster after the vehicle flagged up as having no insurance. The driver had failed to make his payments so the insurance company cancelled the policy. The driver was reported and the vehicle seized.

Photo: Lancs Police

2. Excess speeds

This BMW 320 was stopped after the driver was observed on their phone and travelling in excess of the speed limit on the M6 southbound. The driver failed a roadside drug test for cannabis and was arrested.

Photo: Lancs Police

3. Prison recall

This van was suspected to have a male inside wanted for recall to prison When it was stopped on the M6 southbound, the man said: "I keep getting stopped by other forces, I’m the wrong male." But police patrols were able to call his bluff with DVLA photos and fingerprint scanners.

Photo: Lancs Police

4. 97mph

This van was seen travelling along the M61 towards Preston at 97mph in "extremely foul" weather conditions. When stopped by police, the driver claimed he didn’t realise he was going that fast. A penalty was issued for excessive speed.

Photo: Lancs Police

