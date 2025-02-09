22-year-old man charged with assault and sending a menacing message in Lancaster

Lancashire Police have charged a man following an assault in Lancaster last year.
A 22-year-old man has been charged with assault in Lancaster.
A 22-year-old man has been charged with assault in Lancaster. | PA
Alex McKenzie, 22, of no fixed address, has been charged with Section 18 grievous bodily harm with intent.

It relates to an assault in Denny Avenue, Lancaster, on 2nd January 2024.

McKenzie has further been charged with sending an offensive/indecent/obscene/menacing message on 3rd January 2024.

He has been remanded in custody to appear at Lancaster Magistrates Court tomorrow (10th February).

