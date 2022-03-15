20 years for 72-year-old Morecambe man who filmed himself raping children

Nigel Davenport Turner, 72, was arrested by National Crime Agency officers in November 2021, after he distributed multiple indecent images of the children (IIOC) via an online messaging app.

Some of the images, which he shared using an account created with a false name, showed him sexually abusing one of the children.

When arresting him, officers seized his phone for analysis. On it, they found a collection of images and videos which showed he had raped and sexually assaulted two children, as well as engaging in sexual activity in front of them on multiple occasions.

Nigel Davenport Turner, 72, of Morecambe has been jailed for 20 years after raping and sexually assaulting two young children. Picture from the National Crime Agency.

Although Turner’s face cannot be seen in the images, NCA investigators were able to identify him as the suspect from clothing, jewellery and voice recognition.

He was charged with 21 offences: seven counts of raping a child under 13, (relating to two victims), three counts of sexually assaulting a child under 13, two of engaging in sexual activity in the presence of a child, three counts of distributing indecent images of children, three counts of taking indecent images of children and three counts of making indecent images of children at categories A-C (A being the most severe).

Turner pleaded guilty to all 21 charges in December last year.

Yesterday (March 14 2022) he was sentenced to 20 years in prison at Preston Crown Court.

Turner was also given a lifetime Sexual Harm Prevention Order, and was put on the Sex Offenders Register for life.

Hazel Stewart, from the National Crime Agency, said: “Turner carried out the most serious sexual abuse on these children. His crimes are truly incomprehensible.

“After capturing the abuse on his phone, Turner shared it with others online using a fake profile, in an attempt to mask his identity.

“Clearly he thought this would save him, but the NCA has the capabilities to disrupt offenders who use anonymisation techniques, and we are focusing those capabilities on catching the most dangerous of criminals.”

The National Crime Agency is a national law enforcement agency in the United Kingdom.