£160k will work to reduce reoffending in Lancashire

Lancashire’s Police and Crime Commissioner has awarded over £160k to projects which will play a vital role across the county in working to reduce reoffending.

Charities, organisations and partners had the opportunity to bid for projects that will work with offenders in their areas and help them integrate back into the community, with a total of nine projects receiving funding.

Applications were considered with help from the four local Reducing Reoffending Boards covering the North, East South and West, which include representatives from partners including Lancashire Constabulary, local authorities and the regional CRC, making sure that funding is used in a way which best addresses the local issues and priorities in their communities.

Projects will be taking place over the next 12 months, with organisations required to evidence the impact that the work they are doing has had, meeting the Commissioner’s key priorities to tackle crime and reoffending and develop safe and confident communities.

Clive Grunshaw, Lancashire’s Police and Crime Commissioner said:“It has been really exciting to hear the range of ideas and organisations that came forward during the application process. I’m looking forward to seeing these projects in action.”