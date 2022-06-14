15 French bikers coming back from TT races had motorbike tyres slashed in Morecambe

Police said the 15 bikes were lined up outside the Kings Arms in Morecambe when they were vandalised.

One of the tyres had a knife left in it which punctured it and the rest of the tyres had been let down.

A spokesman for Morecambe Area Police said: “This was a one off act of vandalism targeting people coming back from the TT. I suspect it was drinkers coming back from town, but it was a rather annoying and expensive prank.”

The bikers had stopped off in Morecambe on the way back from the Isle of Man TT before going to Portsmouth to get the ferry back to France.

The criminal damage happened between June 9 and 10 behind the Kings Arms Hotel in Morecambe.