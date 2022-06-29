130mph chase, drug-driving and no insurance: What Lancashire's road police have been dealing with in the past week

3. 130mph chase

The driver of this BMW led police on a high-speed chase across Lancashire's motorway network. It was first spotted as being "of interest" to patrols on the M61. It evaded attempts to stop it at junction 9 and headed towards the M6. Another patrol car returning from Darwen gives chase and regains contact on the M55. The BMW drives at 120mph through the 50mph roadworks heading towards Blackpool and then speeds up to in excess of 130mph, being driven dangerously past other road users. As the BMW reached junction four of the M55, it was ‘stung’ by police and the speed decreased, allowing police cars to 'box' it in. The driver was detained and found to be twice the drink-drive limit.

Photo: Lancs Police