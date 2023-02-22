115mph in roadworks and 150mph under the influence of drugs: Some of the crazy driving on Lancashire's roads this week

High speeds and drugs have been causing headaches for Lancashire’s Road Police teams this week.
Patrols stopped a VW Golf driving erratically on the M65 – reaching speeds of 150mph – to find the driver under the influence of cannabis.
On the M6, a BMW driver didn’t realise he was being followed by an unmarked police car as he tailgated and undertook using the hardshoulder, reaching speeds of 115mph.
On another day, a Corsa was stopped in New Hall Lane, Preston, and the driver admitted he and friends had been to smoke cannabis at Beacon Fell.
For more details on these incidents, and more on what’s been happening on the region’s roads, click the pages below.
1. Arrested four times in 2023
This Honda Civic was stopped in Glenluce Drive, Preston because the driver had been arrested three times this year for drug driving. Once again, the driver failed a DrugWipeUK test for cocaine and was arrested.
Photo: Lancs Police
2. Tailgating and undertaking
This BMW was on the M6 and was observed by an unmarked police car tailgating and undertaking on the hard shoulder - as well as reaching speeds of 115mph.
It was stopped and seized, and the driver was reported for driving offences.
Photo: Lancs Police
3. Honda Jazz
This Honda Jazz was stopped by patrols in Delaware Street, Preston. The driver failed a roadside test for cannabis and was arrested.
Photo: Lancs Police
4. BMW M340i
This BMW M340i was seen on the east bound M55 being driven at 115mph in the 50mph roadworks.
According to an officer, the driver thought that speed was ok due to the time of day and the roads being quiet. The driver was reported for excessive speed and the car was seized under section 59.
Photo: Lancs Police