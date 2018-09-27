Crime writing festival in Morecambe this weekend

Attic Door Productions in association with Morecambe BID present the second Morecambe & Vice: Crime Writing Festival over the weekend (September 29 and 30) at the Winter Gardens.

Over 45 guests and authors from the world of crime writing will be appearing over the weekend to get involved in panels, interviews and book signings.

“We’re so excited to be bringing Morecambe & Vice back for a second year!” said Tom Fisher, festival organiser.

“When we debuted the festival last year, the feedback we had was phenomenal: we knew we had to do another one. This year we’ve got loads of new authors and guests coming to Morecambe - it’s going to be bigger and better than last year!”

Coinciding with the filming of the new ITV drama, The Bay, Morecambe & Vice will feature the screenwriter Daragh Carville on the Sunday evening, as well as members of the production company, to talk about the new crime drama.

TV’s Hugh Fraser (best known as Hastings in ITV’s Poirot) will be joining the festival, talking about how he has transitioned from an actor to a best-selling crime author.

Even Inspector Ted, fresh from Morecambe Police, will be making an appearance at the festival alongside Sgt Adie Knowles who wrote the Inspector Ted book.

Tickets start at just £5 and are available on the door or via www.morecambecrimefest.co.uk.