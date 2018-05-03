Cracking total for CancerCare egg raffle

Mitchell’s of Lancaster has raised an ‘eggciting’ sum of money to support people with cancer.

A total of £703.50 was raised for CancerCare through the company’s Easter Egg Raffle at The William Mitchell on Westgate, The Royal in Bolton-le-Sands, The Water Witch in Lancaster, The Duke of Rothesay in Heysham and The Tithe Barn in Garstang.

CancerCare is the pub company’s Charity of the Year and the raffle was part of the firm’s ongoing support.

Jonathan Barker, Mitchell’s of Lancaster MD, said: “I’m delighted to be handing over this cheque and it is all due to the generosity of our loyal customers and staff.

“I believe we generate such fantastic support because, quite clearly, money raised directly benefits local families.”

Thornton’s Marvellously Magnificent Easter Eggs were raffled in the pubs at Easter.

Jonathan added: “We are privileged to be in a position to help CancerCare raise vital funds. Our pubs form the heart of the community and when a community pulls together, results can be amazing as this raffle has shown.”

Helen Hartin, a community fundraiser from CancerCare, said: “Mitchell’s and their customers have been so kind and generous.

“Between them they have raised a fantastic amount of money to help local people.

“The funds will be used to support adults and children at our centre at Slynedales on Slyne Road in Lancaster.

“It means we will be able to support even more families and individuals who are facing cancer.

“We’d like to say a massive thank you to Mitchell’s and everyone who bought a raffle ticket.”

To find out more about fundraising for CancerCare, please go to: www.cancercare.org.uk or call Helen Hartin on 01524 381 820.

CancerCare is an independent charity dedicated to helping families affected by cancer and other life limiting conditions in North Lancashire and South Cumbria.

The charity has three dedicated centres based in Kendal, Barrow and Lancaster.