Two men in court after police seize £10k worth of cannabis on M6 at Carnforth

Lancaster Magistrates' Court.

Two men are due to appear in court after £10,000 worth of cannabis was found in a car stopped by police on the M6.

Officers stopped a Mercedes C Class on the northbound carriage near Carnforth earlier this week after it was requested to stop earlier at junction 34.

When the car was searched, cannabis with a street value of around £10,000 was found in a bag in the boot.

Two men have now been charged in connection with the incident.

Alban Bashukav, 24, of no fixed address, and Kristi Perpalaj, 25, of no fixed address, have both been charged with possession of a Class B drug with intent to supply and acquiring/using/possessing criminal property.

Bashukav is further charged with dangerous driving and driving without insurance.

Both have been remanded in custody to appear before Lancaster Magistrates' Court today, Wednesday.