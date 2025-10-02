Morecambe teen charged with string of burglaries

The 17-year-old was charged with 26 offences.

A 17-year-old is to appear in court charged with a string of burglaries.

Police received reports of a spate of burglaries in the Grovesnor Park area of Morecambe on September 12, and also on September 20 in the Hyde Road area of Morecambe.

Following enquiries, a 17-year-old boy from Morecambe was arrested, and later charged with 26 residential burglary offences. As he is under the age of 18, he cannot be named publicly.

He will appear at Preston Youth Court on November 20.

DS Chris Smith said: “We know that this may have caused some concern to the local community, so it was important for us to provide you with some form of update.”