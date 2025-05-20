Man, 53, three times over drink drive limit in HGV on M6 at Lancaster
Lancaster Roads Police Team stopped the driver of an HGV just after 5pm on Sunday on the M6 near Lancaster.
The driver blew 104 at the roadside, almost three times the legal limit.
The 53-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of drink driving.
He was later charged with drink driving and named as Josef Csinoskzi of no fixed address.
He was remanded to appear at Lancaster Magistrates’ Court.
A police spokesman said: “If you suspect someone is drink driving, tell us what you know, and we’ll do the rest.
“Report drink drivers online at https://orlo.uk/jJsuI or by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
“Your information could save a life.”