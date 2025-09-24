Lancaster property firm and director fined over £76k for flouting planning laws on historic listed building

Breaches of planning and listed building control at a prominent city centre site have resulted in substantial fines and costs being awarded against a Lancaster-based company and one of its directors.

During sentencing at Preston Magistrates’ Court, the company 107 Penny Street Ltd was ordered to pay a fine of £54,000 and a £160 victim surcharge, whilst Zubeir Mister, 49, of Standen Park House in Lancaster, was ordered to pay a fine of £5,000 and a £128 victim surcharge.

Lancaster City Council’s costs, to the sum of £17,319.77, were ordered to be paid jointly by both defendants.

In addition, Mr Mister received a four-month custodial sentence, suspended for 18 months, alongside a community order of 250 hours’ unpaid work.

The former Alexandra Hotel in Lancaster.

The case was the latest court appearance in relation to the former Alexandra Hotel in Penny Street.

The Grade II listed building has been the subject of internal and external works, which Lancaster City Council argued did not have the benefit of the required consents.

The charges related to the company’s breach of Section 7 and Section 9 of the Planning (Listed Buildings and Conservation Areas) Act 1990, and a breach of a Listed Building Enforcement Notice served by the city council. Mr Mister was charged with two offences of causing (by consent, connivance, or neglect) the company to commit the above offences.

Earlier this year the council also secured an order from the courts preventing the company and Mr Mister from carrying out works to the property that would affect its character as a building of special architectural or historic interest.

The order also instructed the defendants to undertake works to the property in order to reinstate it to the condition that it was in on June 1 2020.

Coun Sue Tyldesley, cabinet member with responsibility for planning, said: “This has been a long-running and complex case which has required considerable resources from multiple teams within the city council. In particular, I would like to pay tribute to the council’s Planning Enforcement Team, conservation officers and legal officers for securing this outcome.

"The case is by no means concluded, and our exhaustive efforts will continue in order to ensure the best outcome for this much-loved historic building.

“Our Planning Enforcement Team are investigating similar breaches of listed building control elsewhere in the district, including in the city centre.

"This sentence acts as a warning to those who have little respect for our heritage. The message to those that flout listed building regulations is that regardless of how long it takes, the council will pursue all avenues in bringing those responsible to justice.”