Lancaster Crown Court to close for good

Lancaster Crown Court is set to close permanently after having not been in use for the last six years.

The court, which is based in Lancaster Castle, has not been used for civil or criminal hearings since 2019, with criminal cases sent to Preston Crown Court instead.

The BBC has now reported that the HM Courts and Tribunal Service (HMCTS) said the historical court "does not offer modern and flexible accommodation and has significant issues with security and accessibility".

A consultation on the closure proposal is under way, with a deadline of July 2 for anyone wishing to respond.

Jane Wignall from HMCTS North West said the court’s issues could not be resolved due to the listed status of the building and because the castle complex operated as a tourist attraction.

The proposal “is part of our ongoing work to review our estate to make sure that we continue to deliver access to justice, value for money and provide an efficient and effective service,” she added.

Lancaster Crown Court is one of four crown courts in Lancashire, along with Burnley, Preston Combined Court and Preston Sessions House.

Ms Wignall said Preston Crown Court was a modern and accessible building with capacity to accommodate any cases that would have been heard in Lancaster.

“The journey times to Preston have been carefully considered, along with the overall impact on court users, judiciary, and staff,” she told the BBC.

“We welcome views on any other options you think we should consider.”

Lancaster Courthouse in George Street is to remain in use for civil hearings.