Couple realise dream of luxury shepherd huts firm

A husband and wife team has fulfilled a long-held dream by launching their own luxury business.

Mark and Lisa Gray launched The Lakeland Shepherd Hut Company at this year’s Westmorland County Show and will soon be taking bookings for people to stay in their first hut, The Borrowdale, complete with double bed and woodburning stove and located in the north Lancashire hills, with views across the bay to the Lake District.

The couple, who live near Lancaster, came up with the idea to build and sell shepherd huts around six years ago.

Mark said: “We love outside spaces and want to create our own version of a traditional shepherd hut. We designed the space as a luxury overnight retreat for use as an extra bedroom, office, bespoke work area, play room, artistic space, beauty salon or simply a relaxing escape at the end of the garden; the possibilities are endless!”

Mark and Lisa’s background and experience – 11 years running Mark Gray Creative Services Ltd, which renovated properties across north Lancashire and Cumbria – gave them confidence. However, they spent more than three years planning and designing before picking up any tools in their workshop in Halton.