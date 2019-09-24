County WI show opens in Garstang

It may be raining outside but you can step "In The Garden" at this year's Lancashire Federation of Women's Institutes craft and produce show.

The show opens on Wednesday, September 25 from 10am to 9pm and Thursday September 26 from 10am to 5.30pm at the Best Western Garstang Country Hotel and golf club.

Press Officer Dawn Threlfall said: "This year our theme is 'In The Garden' and expecting approximately 3,800 entries which include 182 knitted/crochet hedgehogs, 65 3D garden birds and Ikebana flower arrangements. There are 16 section with 90 classes. This is a good day out for everyone from 5 years to 105 years old."

Entry costs £5.00 and members of the public are welcome to attend.