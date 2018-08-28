Counting down to vintage festival in Morecambe

Vintage by the Sea returns to Morecambe for the sixth year with some new additions to the programme.

The free festival over the weekend of September 1-2, not only takes place on the promenade but is visiting nursing and dementia residents in The Sands Care Home, with Dance collective Spilt Milk, providing, music theatre and dance to those who cannot access the festival in normal circumstances.

Vintage By the Sea Festival held in Morecambe

As well as the outreach 50’s inspired dance classes for Morecambe’s Sands Care home residents, the festival’s 2018 programme features immersive sound and theatre performances from nationally recognised artists, peerless gypsy jazz from the returning Benoit Viellefon, a knees-up celebration of The Midland Hotel’s 10th Anniversary, two RAF Lancaster Bomber Flypasts, and free heritage bus rides up and down the promenade.

Visit artist Dan Fox’s installation Voices From the Hood, inspired by Sixties hair salons.Fox has cleverly converted original hood hairdryers to bespoke listening posts.

A vintage mobile cinema, as featured on Channel 4’s Amazing Spaces, makes its debut at the festival. This 32 seater cinema has been carefully and beautifully restored and is the last known survivor of the original seven.

A record-breaking number of vintage market stalls will be filling The Platform with mid-century homewares, refined frockery and fashion from the 20s to the 90s .There will be a variety of family-friendly entertainment, award-winning street food from vintage vehicles, classic cars , the Guys & Doll’sVintage Hair Boutique, vintage fairground rides and inspired art workshops.

Saturday night after party at Vintage will be alive with a host of funk-fuelled performers and DJs. Advance purchase discounted tickets are available now from https://www.skiddle.com/whats-on/Lancaster/Midland-Hotel/Vintage-by-the-Sea-Festival-presents-Reboot/13262170/.

Wayne Hemingway MBE - said: “Six years and still going strong Vintage by the Sea has become something of an institution. It’s so uplifting to see people from all over the country and now Europe coming to Morecambe, filling hotels and caravan parks for miles around. Vintage by the Sea wins awards, brings in substantial income to the town but more importantly it makes over 40,000 people very happy.” Visit www.vintagefestival.co.uk for more.