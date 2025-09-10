A knifeman who stabbed a fellow Countdown champion at a fan convention in Blackpool “felt cheated” that other competitors used an app to practise the game online, a court has heard.

John Cowen, 31, ran across a room with a knife in his hand and lunged across a table to attack Thomas Carey.

The incident took place on September 14 last year at a gathering of the Focal Countdown Group where former contestants on the Channel 4 TV quiz show and fans meet for unofficial tournaments.

John Cowen stabbed a fellow Countdown champion at a fan convention in Blackpool | Channel 4 / ITV Studios Entertainment | Channel 4 / ITV Studios Entertainment

CCTV footage capturing Cowen as he entered the room at the Wainwright Social Club in Blackpool, shortly after 11.30am was shown to a jury at Preston Crown Court.

About 30 people were in the club’s function room at the time including Mr Carey.

Prosecutor Rosalind Scott Bell said: “The defendant had a knife in his left hand. You can just about make it out, glinting as he walks past the camera.

“He appears to see Mr Carey and he then breaks into a run and he goes straight for him. The defendant lunged across the table with his left hand going straight towards Mr Carey.

“Mr Carey was forced back on to the seat behind him and you can just about make out him trying to kick towards the defendant.

“Mr Carey then grabbed the defendant’s wrist in an endeavour to stop the assault. By then he had been stabbed.”

Cowen was pulled away by Mr Carey’s friend, Callum Todd, and restrained on the ground before police were called.

Mr Carey was treated in hospital for a stab wound to his left bicep.

When Cowen was arrested he was searched and found to have another kitchen knife in his pocket, the court heard.

Mr Carey had attended the convention events since 2011 and knew Cowen, the court heard.

Giving evidence, he said he heard a “half-growl, half-scream” before he saw Cowen holding a knife.

Jurors were told that some of the attendees at the conventions – held monthly across the country – used an app to practise the game online.

Jonathan Lally, defending, asked Mr Carey: “Can you ever recall that he thought people were using the app and he felt cheated?”

Mr Carey said: “Yes, he said something like that at some point.”

Cowen was not present in court as jurors were told he is “seriously mental unwell” and not fit to stand trial.

Jurors were asked to conduct a fact-finding exercise and went on to rule he did the acts he was charged with – one count of wounding and two counts of possessing a bladed article in a public place.

Judge Guy Mathieson adjourned sentencing until September 30 for further medical reports.

CCTV footage capturing Cowen as he entered the room at the Wainwright Social Club in Blackpool, shortly after 11.30am was shown to a jury at Preston Crown Court | Google

Cowen, from Morecambe, is currently being treated at a secure mental health hospital.

He appeared on Countdown in 2017 when he scored the third highest total of the series in which he was a contestant, including spotting the nine-letter word SPREADING.

He competed in a further 11 episodes, winning eight consecutive contests, before he was defeated.