Council offers MOT services in Lancaster and Morecambe

Lancaster City Council says it is stepping up a gear in offering MOT services to motorists as part of the authority’s drive to be more “commercially minded”.

The city council already offers MOT services from its Vehicle Maintenance Unit (VMU) at the White Lund Industrial Estate in Morecambe, but recent changes such as a new booking system has enabled mechanics to give more time to external customers.

The VMU is a team of eight mechanics who are already kept busy servicing, testing and repairing the council’s £7m fleet of vehicles, which range from cars, vans and sweepers to waste collection vehicles, tractors and industrial sized mowers.

On top of that, as licensing authority, the team, based at Whitegate, also needs to squeeze in the MOTing of between 600 and 700 taxis and private hire vehicles each year.

Elliott Grimshaw, business support manager based at the council’s White Lund Depot, said: “With such a skilled team of dedicated tradesmen with a deep knowledge of a wide range of vehicles, our VMU has already enjoyed providing an MOT service for a healthy trickle of faithful customers over the years.

“As one of the council’s plans for the future is to make the best use of its staff, resources and assets, it made sense for us to start stepping it up a gear now in becoming more commercially minded and start spreading the word to a much wider audience about the quality MOT service we provide.”

If anyone is interested in booking their car in for an MOT, priced £40, they should call the council on 582781 or email vmu@lancaster.gov.uk.