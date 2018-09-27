Could you consider adopting a child?

Lancashire County Council is asking people to think about growing their family through adoption.

A special event for people considering adoption will be held at County Hall, on Fishergate in Preston, to help people find out about the process involved.

The information evening takes place between 6pm and 7.30pm on Tuesday October 9.

There’s no need to book - you can just turn up, but early arrival is recommended so that the presentation can start promptly at 6pm. People attending the information evening are also asked to stay for the whole session. The council is focussing on two different types of adoption, so that more babies and young children can go to live with their permanent family more quickly:

• Best for Baby (Concurrent Placements) place babies and young children, aged up to two, with foster carers who may go on to give them a permanent home.

• Better Beginnings (The Fostering-for-Adoption scheme) is for children where there is no realistic prospect of a return to their birth family. Find out more about the information evening and the adoption process at www.lancashire.gov.uk/adoption.