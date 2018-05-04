Could you be heir to a fortune in Mansfield and Sutton?

Information from the treasury has revealed that there are 16 unclaimed estates in Mansfield at Sutton which could be worth a lot of money.

‘Bona Vacantia’ is the name given to unclaimed goods, money or property that has been left when someone dies without making a will.

If no relatives can be traced, their estate is collected by the Crown.

However, you could be entitled to the estate if you can prove that you are related to the deceased.

When a person dies with no will, people who can claim the estate are: a husband, wife or civil partner, children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren etc, mother, father, siblings or their children, half siblings or their children, grandparents, uncles, aunts and their children, and half uncles and aunts and their children.

If you think you could be related to a name on this list, send a family tree to the Bona Vacantia division of the Government Legal Department which shows how you are related to the person, along with birth, marriage and death dates of all those on the tree.

You may be asked to prove your relation though legal documentation such as birth certificates.

Here is a list of all the deceased linked to the area who’s estates are available to claim, along with birth and death dates:

Mansfield

Alexander McGhee 25/03/1939 -11/11/2003

Kathleen Ashley 03/11/1928 -23/10/2008

Andrew Flint 20/11/1962 - 14/02/2015

Berris Broderick Mair 13/01/1910 -18/02/2005

Leon Naumowicz 01/09/1926 -22/05/1990

Joyce Shelton 31/01/1916 -26/03/1998

Douglas Smith 21/02/1919 -11/03/1992

Michael Joseph Smyth 17/04/1921 -25/04/2004

Ludwig Zolna, 20/08/1921 -03/05/1992

Sutton

Harry Barker 14/09/1928- 11/07/2010,Chun Castledine 13/08/1929 -15/03/2014,Gay Charlton 28/04/1941-04/04/2006

Marion Nowak 03/05/1923 -28/02/2006

Maria Proskurnia born 01/04/1921 died 31/12/2008

Alan Wilkinson born 27/03/1947 died 29/11/2017

William Joseph Kelly born 09/06/1921 died 18/10/2008