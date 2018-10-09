Continuing work on Greyhound Bridge keeps new bus lane closed

Lancashire County Council bosses have confirmed that work will continue on Greyhound Bridge for “the next few weeks”.

The bridge reopened at the weekend following a £4m refurbishment project which began in January to make sure the bridge retains the strength to carry big HGVs.

Once complete, the bridge will feature a new bus-only lane.

However, due to work being finished on the route, this remains closed and the other two lanes are currently open for general use.

David Hurford, bridges and structures manager for Lancashire County Council, said: “We’re still completing the work on Greyhound Bridge, so some lane closures are needed at off-peak times.

“We’d expect this to be finished within the next few weeks. However some of this work is weather dependent.

“The new bus lane over the bridge, which will run along the left hand lane, is also still being finished. As a result, the bus lane is not currently in use. The other two lanes over the bridge are for general use.

“We ask people to bear with us during the final stages of this project, before the bridge can fully reopen.”