Concern grows after Lancaster man goes missing in middle of night

Concern has been raised after a Lancaster man went missing in the middle of the night.

Police say they are becoming “increasingly concerned” after Joseph Hinds, 45, is thought to have left an address in Peel Crescent at around 2.30am on Tuesday November 28.

He left in his car, a Citroen C3 Picasso with the registration PO63 OZE.

A Lancashire Police spokesperson said: “We are very concerned for Mr Hinds’ wellbeing and would ask anyone who may have seen him or knows where he is to contact us immediately.”

Joseph could have headed to Cumbria or Durham.

He is described as white, 6ft 1ins, of stocky build.

He was last seen wearing a green/blue t-shirt and jeans.

Anyone with information can call us on 101 quoting incident reference LC-20171128-0070.