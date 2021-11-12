Concern growing for missing woman last seen at Lancaster Royal Infirmary over a week ago

The last confirmed sighting of Kamila Sieczowska was at Lancaster Royal Infirmary at around 3.05am on Thursday, November 4.

Kamila, believed to be in her mid-30s to early 40s, is described as around 5ft 3in tall, of slim build, with short blonde hair and blue eyes.

She was last seen wearing a three-quarter length coat with a dark hood, blue jeans and white trainers.

Officers said Kamila, who was also carrying shopping bags that contained clothes, "could now appear to be unkempt".

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: "We are getting increasingly concerned for her welfare given she has been missing for over a week now.

"It is really important that anyone who has seen Kamila or knows where she is gets in contact with us as soon as possible."

Have you seen Kamila Sieczowska from Lancaster? (Credit: Lancashire Police)

Kamila has links to Morecambe as well as Lancaster, but police believe she could have travelled to West Yorkshire.

For immediate sightings, call 999.

For general information, call 101 quoting incident reference 1436 of November 9.

