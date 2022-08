Police said they are becoming “increasingly concerned” Machaela Matthews who is missing from her home address in Heysham.

The 40-year-old is described as 5ft 4in tall, of slim build, with brown hair which is dyed red in small sections.

She also has a piercing above her top lip and “a few tattoos” including an elephant holding a blue balloon.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Have you seen Machaela Matthews who is missing from her home address in Heysham (Credit: Lancashire Police)

She is believed to have links to Blackpool, Preston and Blackburn areas.