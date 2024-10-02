Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A group which owns multiple pubs in Lancashire have seen the positive effect of introducing ‘Tax-Free Mondays’ for their customers.

The Seafood Pub Company, which owns seven properties across Lancashire and Yorkshire, have seen a 38% uplift in business since introducing ‘Tax-Free Mondays’.

Since launching the scheme that sees tax removed from various food and drinks at the start of each week, they’ve seen around 200 extra people through the door each Monday.

The offer, which runs until Chancellor Rachel Reeves unveils her Autumn Budget on October 30, sees the value of the VAT from food and VAT and Duty from all pints and half pints, large and regular glasses of wine and double and single gins at the following pubs:

Main pic: Adam Boldy, general manager of Farmers Arms in Great Eccleston, serves some food on Tax-Free Monday. Right: some of the Seafood Pub Company pubs. | The Seafood Pub Company

Which pubs were affected?

The Derby Arms (Longridge, Ribble Valley)

The Farmers Arms (Great Eccleston, Fylde)

The Fenwick (Claughton, Lancaster)

The Alma Inn (Laneshawbridge, Pendle)

The Forest (Fence, Pendle)

The Hesketh Arms (Rufford, Ormskirk)

The Fleece (Addingham, Bradford)

Is anything else new at the Seafood Pub Company?

As well as boosting turnover on Mondays, the Seafood Pub Company has also seen more 1,500 people sign up to their new SPC Membership, where customers can turn points turn into currency and receive exclusive rewards and discounts.

Just for signing up to SPC Membership, customers earn a £5 voucher.

What has been said about the scheme’s success?

Seafood Pub Company MD Joycelyn Neve said: “We’ve been working on the SPC Membership programme behind the scenes for months now, to try and deliver the best possible rewards for our guests and recognise how much we appreciate their loyalty.

“Feedback from our guests for their first members reward, Tax-Free Mondays, in addition to the points they’re now collecting for every £1 spent with us has been fantastic.

“⁠Tax-Free Mondays works brilliantly because it’s so versatile, which we pride ourselves on being, as local pubs with great food and rooms.

“One of our training mantras is a pie and a pint on a Tuesday lunch is just as important as lobster and champagne on a Saturday night.

“This is exactly what we can see happening on Tax-Free Mondays, from a couple of pints at the bar or a three-course dinner with fancy wine, and everything in between.

“Everyone is welcome and should come and enjoy their Mondays at a tax-free price with us.”

For more details and to join the SPC Membership club, simply visitwww.seafoodpubcompany.com/loyalty