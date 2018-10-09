Community project in Lancaster gives food for thought

Food for Thought Community Hub and Café in Skerton officially opened its doors on Monday following a soft launch and test drive of its new menu.

The team is pleased to be opening the doors fully to the public following the successful completion of the food standards audit, with the café being given a five star rating. Monday saw a flurry of activity both in the café and on social media with live broadcasts, healthy eating challenges, and also the launch of the first community led project – The Before School Breakfast Club.

Donna Truman, community liaison officer for Food for Thought, said: “We are so excited to be opening the doors to everyone and have a scheduled roll out to work with the schools across the area for the launch of our first project, The Before School Breakfast Club, which aims to deliver breakfast bags to a number of children and schools.

“To enable us to start this project, we are running a raffle with some fantastic prizes.

“The Before School Breakfast Project will be rolled out across the next few weeks. The team have already spoken to schools and identified the children and families which are in need of the most help.

“It will cost us as little as 70p per day to provide a healthy breakfast bag to the 138 children we have identified so far, in doing so we hope to make a difference to child hunger which can have a knock-on effect to behaviour and concentration in the classroom and associated health related issues, including cognitive development, that can result from malnutrition. We are using the opportunity to raise funds via our raffle which has seven fantastic prizes, including afternoon tea for two at The Midland, a selection of prizes from high street retailers in Lancaster and a selection of wines and port, perfect for putting away for Christmas. We have tickets on sale at the café or you can enter via our website at www.foodforthoughtlancaster.co.uk via TryBooking.”

The Food for Thought Before Breakfast Club Raffle will be running until October 18 ,when the team will be doing a live Facebook broadcast of the draw and announcing winners with a random number generator.

All funds raised will be going into this first project.