Community meeting to be held in Morecambe to discuss child poverty issues

A community meeting is being held to discuss child poverty in Morecambe following an investigation this week.

An ITV news article revealed some of the lengths local schools are going to in order to help families in the resort, including offering laundery services and allowing parents to charge their mobile phones if they do not have the money for electricity.

Carnforth GP Dr Andy Knox also revealed how doctors are seeing incidents of rickets in youngsters affected by malnutrition.

The meeting will be hosted by Sustainability Morecambe, The Creative Exchange, Stanleys Youth and Community Centre and Morecambe Fringe and will be held at the Alhambra & Carleton Suite, 56 Marine Road West, Morecambe, between 6.30pm and 9.30pm on Monday December 18.

A spokesman said: “We have lots of fantastic local organisations already working extremely hard to help out and we want to get people who are wanting to help together with them to create a long lasting and positive change.”

In addition to the host organisations, confirmed groups attending are Morecambe Bay Community Primary School, West End Primary School, The Park Hotel Food Club, West End Impact and More Music.

A representative from Morecambe and Lunesdale Constituency Labour Party will be at the event.

Other organisations hoping to attend are Stanley Road Baptist Church, Morecambe Churches Forum and The Non Perfect Parents’ Club.

The Facebook and Eventbrite links to the event are:

https://www.facebook.com/events/347056219093594

https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/community-open-meeting-tickets-41285604354