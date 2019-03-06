Comedy legends join forces for a night of stand-up at Lancaster Grand

Comedy legends Jasper Carrott and Alistair McGowan are joining forces with a night of comedy stand up and impressions.

When the pair first teamed up last year for a one off festival appearance it proved a match made in comedy heaven and the chance to work together again was simply too good to miss.

Alistair McGowan.

Jasper Carrott said: “After last year we both wanted to do more together. For me the chance to work with such an accomplished performer as Alistair is a dream come true. Just past my 70th year, this might be my last series of shows.

“It means I can go out on a high in the best comedy company.”

Jasper Carrott and Alistair McGowan appear at Lancaster Grand on December 5 at 7.30pm.

Tickets are £30 from the box office on 01524 64695.