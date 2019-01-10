Comedy at The Dukes with Flo and Joan

An award winning pair of funny sisters - Flo & Joan - kick off The Dukes new 2019 comedy season.

Nicola and Rosie Dempsey, the British musical comedy duo better known as Flo & Joan, make their Dukes debut on February 2 with their new show – Alive on Stage.

The piano/percussion pair have headlined and played to sold-out audiences across the UK and North America, winning many awards along the way including Chortle’s Best Music and Variety Act 2018.

Flo & Joan have appeared on Rob Delaney’s Stand Up Central and The Now Show.

Tickets are £12. For more information, and to book, contact The Dukes box office on 01524 598500 or visit www.dukes-lancaster.org .