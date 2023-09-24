News you can trust since 1837
BREAKING
UK signs new ocean treaty but net zero u-turn 'already undermining it'
Rishi Sunak considering inheritance tax cut
Braverman ‘fully backs’ armed police after officer charged with murder
Usher set to headline the 2024 Super Bowl Halftime Show
Marcus Rashford involved in car crash after United win over Burnley
Lib Dem women’s group banned from promoting event over trans views

Peter Kay talks bringing back Phoenix Nights as a film in new book TV: Big Adventures On The Small Screen

The comedian, 50, has been working on plotlines, more than 20 years after it was first shown on TV.

Vanessa Sims
By Vanessa Sims
Published 24th Sep 2023, 20:39 BST- 2 min read
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Peter Kay wants to revive classic comedy Phoenix Nights — as a film, according to a national newspaper.

The comedian, 50, has been working on plotlines, more than 20 years after it was first shown on TV.

Paddy and Max from Phoenix Nights credit Channel 4Paddy and Max from Phoenix Nights credit Channel 4
Paddy and Max from Phoenix Nights credit Channel 4
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

And he admits he is becoming increasingly like Brian Potter - his miserable nightclub owner character

A snippet of his new book TV: Big Adventures On The Small Screen, by Peter Kay, will be published on Thursday (HarperCollins), has been seen by The Sun.

Kay wrote in his new book: “I still write down ideas.

“I had an idea only today of Brian getting Young Kenny to paint an enormous letter ‘H’ on the roof of the club so he can advertise they’ve got a helicopter pad.

“The chance of a helicopter ever landing is, of course, zero.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“As the years pass, I’m becoming more like Brian, but if Phoenix Nights rose again it’d have to be for something very special, maybe a film?

“Perhaps Brian could get visited by three ghosts.

“Now, wouldn’t that be an idea?”

Brian Potter from Phoenix Nights Credit Channel 4Brian Potter from Phoenix Nights Credit Channel 4
Brian Potter from Phoenix Nights Credit Channel 4

Phoenix Nights, based on a working men’s club in Bolton, ran from 2001 to 2002, launching the career of Paddy McGuinness.

Kay said he wants to film a Christmas special of spin-off Max and Paddy’s Road to Nowhere with his former co-star.

They have written an episode which sees the two bouncers work in a grotto, dressed as elves, where they are “overly aggressive” with the kids.

Kay added: “Just reminiscing about it again makes me realise how much of a joy it might be to film it one day and work with Paddy again.”

Related topics:Peter KayFilmcomedyChristmasBolton