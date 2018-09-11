Comedian Marcus Brigstocke performs at Lancaster Grand

Stand-up comedian Marcus Brigstocke is bringing his tour Devil May Care to Lancaster’s Grand Theatre this Sunday (September 16).

This will be the first time Brigstocke performs as Milton’s fallen angel Lucifer from Paradise Lost.

Marcus said: “I’ll be fully devilled up, complete with horns, tail and malevolent grin. I want to explore the nature of good and bad. Do good people do bad things with good intentions? Is anyone truly wicked? Are any of us wholly good? What’s to be done about Piers Morgan?”

Marcus Brigstocke is a master of satirical comedy, with an impressive list of TV credits including his role as team captain on Argumental (Dave), and host of The Late Edition and I’ve Never Seen Star Wars (BBC4).

Other appearances include Live At The Apollo (BBC1), Have I Got News For You (BBC1), Mock the Week (BBC2), QI (BBC2), Sorry I’ve Got No Head (BBC1), The Late Edition (BBC4), and the 11 O’Clock Show (Channel 4).

BBC Radio 4 has become somewhat of a second home to Marcus, with regular appearances on I’m Sorry I Haven’t A Clue, The Now Show and Just A Minute. He has also written and recorded three series and four specials of his hit show Giles Wemmbley-Hogg Goes Off.

Most recently, he co-wrote and co-starred in the new BBC Radio 4 sitcom The Wilsons Save The World.

Call Lancaster Grand box office on 01524 64695.