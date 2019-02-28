Comedian Kieran Hodgson comes to Lancaster Arts

Nominated three times for Best Show at the Edinburgh Comedy Awards, Kieran Hodgson is said to he one of the ‘buzziest’ comedians on the scene, and his latest show ’75 aims to prove exactly why.

Having been one of the most exciting and best-reviewed shows of the Edinburgh Festival Fringe 2018, ’75 is touring the UK, coming to Lancaster Arts on March 8.

Exploring how politics can rip apart even the closest and most loving of relationships, ’75 is the story of Kieran’s attempts to reunite with his mother after being driven apart by the shadow of Brexit.

Expect a story of passion and betrayal as Kieran overestimates his intellectual abilities and fills his show with descriptions of voting systems and a rogue’s gallery of historical figures that he delights in bringing back to life: awkward war hero (and perhaps questionable Prime Minister) Ted Heath, milk-snatching pioneer Margaret Thatcher, and Huddersfield’s most famous son, Harold Wilson.

Kieran’s last show, Maestro, was nominated for the Edinburgh Comedy Award 2016, the 2017 Chortle Award for Best Show and was programmed at the Melbourne International Comedy Festival after a sell-out UK national tour and three sold-out runs at the Soho Theatre Downstairs. Following the success of Maestro, Kieran was the only comedian nominated for the Times Breakthrough Award at the South Bank Sky Arts Awards.

While developing ‘75, Kieran became new series regular Gordon in series three of hit BBC2 sitcom Two Doors Down alongside Arabella Weir and Doon Mackichan, which had its highest ratings yet, and is currently filming series four in Glasgow.

Recent film and television roles include: BBC3 / BBC One’s Bafta-nominated Pls Like 2, BBC3’s comedy series Famalam, and Dave’s Unspun With Matt Forde.

Tickets are priced at £15/£9.50 and are available from the Nuffield Theatre, Lancaster, tel: 01524 594151.